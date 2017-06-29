Tim Tebow makes debut for St. Lucie Mets

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

The second time was the charm as Tim Tebow made his debut Wednesday with the St. Lucie Mets, getting a single his second time at bat.

In the first game of a doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals, Tebow batted eighth and was the designated hitter. He struck out on three pitches his first time up, but the second time up he had a chopper up the middle. Tebow was later erased on a double play.

With Tuesday's game rained out, there were a lot of people who came back to exchange their tickets for Wednesday's action.

“We love everything he stands for. He deserves to be no matter what people say. He’s a good hard working person, he’s a good role model," said Sherry Wright of Vero Beach.

“He’s very charismatic and so good natured you want to see him do well," said Mark Schenkerman of Port St. Lucie.

There are a lot of new Tebow jerseys for sale in the fan store outside First Data Field. We found one of Tebow's biggest fans buying a new shirt Wednesday. Jo-Ann Walker lives in Mount Dora in Central Florida. She came to Port St. Lucie Monday, sat through Tuesday's rainout and came back to see him play Wednesday. She showed us a Columbia Fireflies jersey with Tebow's signature on it. Tebow was called up from Columbia on Sunday.

“I appreciate that he does not put on a facade. He knows who he is because of who made him," said Walker.

Tebow later hit a homerun and singled, driving in two runs in game 2 of the doubleheader Wednesday.