Deputy presence in suburban Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputy presence in suburban Lake Worth

There are several Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies in a suburban Lake Worth neighborhood Thursday morning.

Patrol cars and a crime scene unit are parked on Plumbago Place and Spider Lily Lane, located off Lawrence Road across the street from Santaluces High School.

There is also crime scene tape up in the neighborhood.

WPTV has reached out to the sheriff's office for details about the investigation.

Stay with WPTV and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.