Shooting investigated in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shooting investigated in Riviera Beach

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Riviera Beach. 

Dispatch confirmed the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of West Blue Heron Blvd. across from a KFC restaurant. 

At 5:10 a.m., westbound Blue Heron Boulevard is closed at RJ Hendley Avenue.  Eastbound lanes are open.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.