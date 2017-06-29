Stuart water quality project creates wetland

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

An important piece of a bigger water quality project on the Treasure Coast has just been completed.

A project is on a six-acre parcel part of the Haney Creek restoration area north of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

Engineers cleared away invasive plants and created a wetland system to filter out runoff from the watershed before going into the estuary.

There is a two-mile nature walk around the perimeter of the parcel, which sits just off Northeast Dixie Highway.

"(The project will) create a stormwater improvement system that adds habitat and public passive recreation," said Kevin Henderson of Evergreen Engineering.

Engineers say the existence of some aquatic ecosystems at the surface show the project is already cleaning the water.

The city of Stuart received grant money from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to fund this project.