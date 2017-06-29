Stuart water quality project creates wetland - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart water quality project creates wetland

An important piece of a bigger water quality project on the Treasure Coast has just been completed.

A project is on a six-acre parcel part of the Haney Creek restoration area north of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

Engineers cleared away invasive plants and created a wetland system to filter out runoff from the watershed before going into the estuary.

There is a two-mile nature walk around the perimeter of the parcel, which sits just off Northeast Dixie Highway.

"(The project will) create a stormwater improvement system that adds habitat and public passive recreation," said Kevin Henderson of Evergreen Engineering.

Engineers say the existence of some aquatic ecosystems at the surface show the project is already cleaning the water.

The city of Stuart received grant money from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to fund this project.

