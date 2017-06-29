Woman shot at suburban Lake Worth home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman shot at suburban Lake Worth home

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in suburban Lake Worth.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home in the 4000 block of Plumbago Place just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital.

 

PBSO detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Patrol cars and a crime scene unit are parked on Plumbago Place and Spider Lily Lane, located off Lawrence Road across the street from Santaluces High School.

There is also crime scene tape up in the neighborhood.

