Fatal overnight shooting in Riviera Beach

Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Thursday morning in Riviera Beach. 

At about 2:45 a.m., Riviera Beach police said they responded to an alert from Shot Spotter technology of shots fired in the 1500 block of West Blue Heron Blvd. 

 

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in a parking lot.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

 

