Motorcyclist rides cross country to fight cancer

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Story Video: Click here

A man is on a mission, riding his motorcycle across the United States in an effort to raise awareness for cancer patients.

David Cowan started his cross-country trek Wednesday in Palm Beach Gardens for "Ali's Alliance."

He started the organization after his wife Ali lost her battle with cancer several years ago.

"It's kind of an open source directory to patients and caregivers to find help and support. What we are doing is riding around the country, to the four corners of the country, in order to talk to media outlets, to talk to service providers," said Cowan.

He plans to return to Florida in August.