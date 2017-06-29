Motorcyclist rides cross country to fight cancer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist rides cross country to fight cancer

A man is on a mission, riding his motorcycle across the United States in an effort to raise awareness for cancer patients.

David Cowan started his cross-country trek Wednesday in Palm Beach Gardens for "Ali's Alliance."

 

He started the organization after his wife Ali lost her battle with cancer several years ago.

"It's kind of an open source directory to patients and caregivers to find help and support. What we are doing is riding around the country, to the four corners of the country, in order to talk to media outlets, to talk to service providers," said Cowan.

He plans to return to Florida in August.

