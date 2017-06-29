Masked gunman kills woman in suburban Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Masked gunman kills woman in suburban Lake Worth

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a masked gunman shot and killed a woman overnight in suburban Lake Worth.

PBSO said the gunman knocked on the door and entered a home in the 4000 block of Plumbago Place just after 2 a.m. Thursday. 

Once inside the home, an altercation took place which resulted in the woman being shot.  PBSO said the shooter fled in one of the family owned vehicle’s, which was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital but she later died.

Patrol cars and a crime scene unit were parked overnight on Plumbago Place and Spider Lily Lane, located off Lawrence Road across the street from Santaluces High School.

There is also crime scene tape up in the neighborhood.

The name of the woman has not been released.

