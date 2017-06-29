Masked gunman kills woman in suburban Lake Worth

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a masked gunman shot and killed a woman overnight in suburban Lake Worth.

PBSO said the gunman knocked on the door and entered a home in the 4000 block of Plumbago Place just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Once inside the home, an altercation took place which resulted in the woman being shot. PBSO said the shooter fled in one of the family owned vehicle’s, which was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital but she later died.

Patrol cars and a crime scene unit were parked overnight on Plumbago Place and Spider Lily Lane, located off Lawrence Road across the street from Santaluces High School.

There is also crime scene tape up in the neighborhood.

The name of the woman has not been released.

