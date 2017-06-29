One person dies in crash near Palm Beach International Airport - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person dies in crash near Palm Beach International Airport

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - One person died in a three-vehicle crash near Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Donald Hall, 74, of Lake Worth was stopped at the exit of the Airport Hilton when he pulled in front of a Kia which was northbound on Australian Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

The impact pushed Hall's car into a third vehicle which was waiting to turn into the hotel parking lot, according to a sheriff's office report.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office said.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.

