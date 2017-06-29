One person dies in crash near Palm Beach Int'l

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Story Video: Click here

One person died in a three-vehicle crash near Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Donald Hall, 74, of Lake Worth was stopped at the exit of the Airport Hilton when he pulled in front of a Kia which was northbound on Australian Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

The impact pushed Hall's car into a third vehicle which was waiting to turn into the hotel parking lot, according to a sheriff's office report.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office said.

Two other people suffered minor injuries.