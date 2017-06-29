Cops: Drunk burglary suspect found passed out - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Drunk burglary suspect found passed out

A burglary suspect was found drunk and passed out in a parking lot after police said he broke into a home and stole jewelry and vodka from a Delray Beach woman's home.    

Police said they were called to a home in the 900 block of Palm Trail on Tuesday for a home break-in.

The woman who lives at the residence told officers that about 7:45 a.m. she discovered her jewelry that she left lying on her bathroom cabinet was missing. 

She also searched her home and found that a full bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka was missing from her hall closet. 

The victim said she also found a pair of men's swim shorts in her bathroom, prompting her to call police.

She told officers that her son admitted to leaving the front door of the home unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry.

Earlier in the day, police said they found an unconscious man, later identified Patrick Douglas Shaffer, 34, lying in a parking lot on Palm Trail in possession of the woman's jewelry.  

An empty bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka was found next to Shaffer, who was taken to Bethesda Hospital for treatment. 

Police went to the hospital and charged him with burglary and grand theft.

Shaffer admitted that he got intoxicated from a bottle of vodka but didn't remember where he got it or going into the woman's residence to get it.  

