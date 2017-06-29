Skimmer found at Boynton Beach Mobil station, according to police

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Another skimmer has been found at a Boynton Beach gas station.

The latest was discovered at pump number 1 at the Mobil station at 4798 N. Congress Ave., according to Boynton Beach police.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Gas skimmers found in Florida this year

The gas station manager found the device after a customer called to complain about fraudulent charges on her credit card, police said.

Anyone who filled up at that pump between June 1 and June 25 may have been affected.

Police ask anyone who noticed fraudulent activity on their card to contact Det. Ramos at 561-732-8116.

Earlier this month police said a skimmer was found at gas pump No. 1 at a Chevron located at 217 N. Federal Highway.

And in April police said skimmers were found at the following locations:

Exxon Mobil, 290 N. Congress Ave.

Chevron, 645 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.

Sunoco, 2403 S. Federal Hwy. (one was found in March, one found in April)

Shell, 111 E. Woolbright Rd.

7-Eleven, 7044 Lawrence Rd.

Skimmer found in gas pump at Mobile, 4798 N. Congress Ave. Call us if fraud on your credit card between 6/1 and 6/25. Det. Ramos 732-8116. pic.twitter.com/lNMNGBNAvL — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) June 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.