Skimmer found at Boynton Beach Mobil station, according to police

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Another skimmer has been found at a Boynton Beach gas station.

The latest was discovered at pump number 1 at the Mobil station at 4798 N. Congress Ave., according to Boynton Beach police.

The gas station manager found the device after a customer called to complain about fraudulent charges on her credit card, police said.

Anyone who filled up at that pump between June 1 and June 25 may have been affected.

Police ask anyone who noticed fraudulent activity on their card to contact Det. Ramos at 561-732-8116.

Earlier this month police said a skimmer was found at gas pump No. 1 at a Chevron located at 217 N. Federal Highway. 

And in April police said skimmers were found at the following locations:

Exxon Mobil, 290 N. Congress Ave.
Chevron, 645 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.
Sunoco, 2403 S. Federal Hwy. (one was found in March, one found in April)
Shell, 111 E. Woolbright Rd.
7-Eleven, 7044 Lawrence Rd.

