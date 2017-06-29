Jupiter police: Man, teen joyride in golf carts

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police spotted a Port St. Lucie man and a 16-year-old driving stolen golf carts around a Jupiter neighborhood Wednesday night, according to a police report.

Dylan Evans and the teen jumped from the golf carts and started running down the 1000 block of Big Pine Way, the report states.

The pair eventually stopped running and sat on the ground while police placed them in handcuffs.

Evans told police in written statement that he saw the door of the maintenance building for the neighborhood open.

“Stupidity told me to take a lap around the block,” said Evans in the statement.

The teen told police he had been swimming in the community pool with Evans when they noticed the golf carts were left with the keys on them.

That’s when the teen told police they each took one for a ride.

A property manager said in the report that each of the EZ Go Golf Carts are worth about $3,000.

Evans is charged with burglary and grand theft. His bond is set at $9,000.

The teen was also charged with burglary and grand theft.