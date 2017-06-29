Jupiter police: Man, teen joyride in golf carts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter police: Man, teen joyride in golf carts

Police spotted a Port St. Lucie man and a 16-year-old driving stolen golf carts around a Jupiter neighborhood Wednesday night, according to a police report.

Dylan Evans and the teen jumped from the golf carts and started running down the 1000 block of Big Pine Way, the report states.

The pair eventually stopped running and sat on the ground while police placed them in handcuffs.

Evans told police in written statement that he saw the door of the maintenance building for the neighborhood open.

“Stupidity told me to take a lap around the block,” said Evans in the statement.

The teen told police he had been swimming in the community pool with Evans when they noticed the golf carts were left with the keys on them.

That’s when the teen told police they each took one for a ride.

A property manager said in the report that each of the EZ Go Golf Carts are worth about $3,000.

Evans is charged with burglary and grand theft. His bond is set at $9,000.

The teen was also charged with burglary and grand theft.  

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.