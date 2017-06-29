Car windows smashed at West Palm Beach complex - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car windows smashed at West Palm Beach complex

West Palm Beach police are investigating a large number of car windows smashed at Portofino Place apartment complex off of Military Trail.

About 20 car windows were smashed overnight.

Thursday morning tenants were cleaning up.

"Cover this up so if the rain falls," says Melinda Antonio who had her window smashed.

"It's aggravating because this isn't the first time," said Chris White.

In December a similar incident happened at the apartment complex when 25-to-30 windows were smashed in the overnight hours.

White now has two police reports.

"One today, my girlfriend's car and this was December 4th with my car," said White.

Some have voiced their concerns about the security gates always being open.

We have reached out to the property owners for comment.

