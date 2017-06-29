JetBlue flight to PBI makes emergency landing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

JetBlue flight to PBI makes emergency landing

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- A Jet Blue plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New Jersey after its cockpit filled with smoke.

FAA spokesman Jim Peters says that Flight 1443 was forced to declare an emergency and land at Atlantic City International Airport after taking off at 9 p.m. Wednesday from Newark Liberty International Airport.

The flight was bound for West Palm Beach, Florida. Passengers were stuck waiting at the airport until another plane arrived Thursday morning. It eventually arrived in Florida around 8:30 a.m.

No one was injured and an investigation continues.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.