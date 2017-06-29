Deputy pleads guilty to ID theft for a 2nd time

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

A Palm Beach County deputy has pleaded guilty to identity theft, for the second time.

U.S. prosecutors say Frantz Felisma used his department-issued laptop to steal personal information from at least 15 people, then sold it.

In court Thursday, he admitted to the crime, after backing out on a plea deal before.

In March, Felisma accepted a plea deal from the government. Two months later, he took it back and said he wanted a trial.

That trial was supposed to begin in two weeks.

But Felisma took a plea once again.

Felisma pleaded guilty to aggravated ID theft and access to device fraud. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors say after Felisma looked up drivers' personal information, he sold it to an accomplice who then opened bank accounts and credit cards.

Felisma will have to pay between $150,000 and $250,000 in restitution.

He is currently on leave without pay.