3 Escape injury when plane fails to take off - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Escape injury when plane fails to take off

3 people escaped injury when a small plane failed to take off at the St. Lucie County Airport Thursday, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The incident happened around noon.

The plane skidded into the grass, the fire district said.

Investigators did not discover any leaks.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.