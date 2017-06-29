Police: Shots fired at 2 trying to cross street - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Shots fired at 2 trying to cross street

According to a report released by the Port St. Lucie Police Department on Thursday, two people claim they were shot at by a man in a car on Father’s Day.

It happened around 7 p.m. on June 18 when Jayden Avera, 21, and Leighlan Fraser, 16, were walking down NW Prima Vista and were trying to cross the road. While in the process of crossing the street, Leighlan got caught at the median.

Witnesses say a white male, wearing a camouflage hat in a silver Jeep Cherokee with black rims and a spare tire on the back, screamed at the juveniles to get out of his way and used a racial slur.

Leighlan then yelled back, asking him what he had just said.

The suspect then allegedly parked his car and got a gun out. Witnesses said that two children got out of the suspect’s car.

Leighlan and Jayden describe hearing the kids yell, “Daddy it’s not worth it” and then the suspect came towards them.

Witnesses also describe hearing several shots fired.

Investigators said they searched the area but could to find any empty shell casings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

