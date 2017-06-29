A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

A person has died after a collision in Palm Beach Gardens with a vehicle driven by tennis star Venus Williams, according to a police report which TMZ obtained.

It said a 78-year-old man died two weeks after the June 9 crash near Ballenisles Drive and Northlake Boulevard.

TMZ said police faulted Williams for the crash for violating the right of way of the other driver. TMZ identified the other driver as the victim's wife.

TMZ notes that there was no evidence Venus was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol or distracted by an electronic device.

When asked if the police report was available, Palm Beach Gardens police responding by saying the request had been received and was forwarded to the city clerk for processing.