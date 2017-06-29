Venus involved in crash in which a man died - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Venus involved in crash in which a man died

A person has died after a collision in Palm Beach Gardens with a vehicle driven by tennis star Venus Williams, according to a police report which TMZ obtained.

It said a 78-year-old man died two weeks after the June 9 crash near Ballenisles Drive and Northlake Boulevard.

TMZ said police faulted Williams for the crash for violating the right of way of the other driver. TMZ identified the other driver as the victim's wife.

TMZ notes that there was no evidence Venus was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol or distracted by an electronic device.

When asked if the police report was available, Palm Beach Gardens police responding by saying the request had been received and was forwarded to the city clerk for processing.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.