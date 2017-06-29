PSL's Liberty Medical to lay off 263 employees - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL's Liberty Medical to lay off 263 employees

Liberty Medical, a diabetes-supply firm based in Port St. Lucie, informed the state on Thursday that it plans to lay off 263 employees on Aug. 27.

The company, which was once the largest private employer in the city with more than 2,400 employees, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2013.

Liberty also informed the state that it "may be selling substantially all of its assets."

In a letter to the state, Liberty said the layoffs are expected to be permanent. The company says "all affected employees have been notified of their separation dates."

A list of the job titles that will be affected spans all levels of the company, from the president and chief financial officer to housekeepers.

You can read the full letter below.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.