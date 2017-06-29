PSL's Liberty Medical to lay off 263 employees

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Liberty Medical, a diabetes-supply firm based in Port St. Lucie, informed the state on Thursday that it plans to lay off 263 employees on Aug. 27.

The company, which was once the largest private employer in the city with more than 2,400 employees, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2013.

Liberty also informed the state that it "may be selling substantially all of its assets."

In a letter to the state, Liberty said the layoffs are expected to be permanent. The company says "all affected employees have been notified of their separation dates."

A list of the job titles that will be affected spans all levels of the company, from the president and chief financial officer to housekeepers.

You can read the full letter below.