Woman killed by masked gunman ID'd

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a masked gunman shot and killed a woman overnight in suburban Lake Worth.
PBSO said the gunman knocked on the door and entered a home in the 4000 block of Plumbago Place just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Once inside the home, an altercation took place which resulted in the woman being shot. PBSO said the shooter fled in one of the family-owned vehicles, which was later found abandoned a short distance away.
Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital but she later died.
PBSO detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown but is being investigated as a homicide.
Patrol cars and a crime scene unit were parked overnight on Plumbago Place and Spider Lily Lane, located off Lawrence Road across the street from Santaluces High School.
Thursday afternoon PBSO identified the victim as 33-year-old Makeva Jenkins.
Her Facebook page lists her as a business planner and consultant at The Prime Enterprise Group.