Woman posted to Facebook before death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman posted to Facebook before death

Just before midnight, Makeva Jenkins posted on Facebook talking about how far she had come financially from being homeless in 2013- 2014, to starting her own business and making six figures.
 
She was talking to people up until 12:30 a.m. One law enforcement expert says detectives will likely reach out to those people during their investigation. 
 
There is no known motive yet as to why a masked suspect would knock on the door of Makeva's Lake Worth home at 2 a.m. and shoot her. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives do not believe a Facebook post Jenkins published Thursday night led to her death, but law enforcement expert Andrew Scott believes it may still help the investigation. 
 
"Those leads and the people who are friends and communicated with her prior to her death could develop some very substantial leads for the police in this case," said Scott.
 
Scott believes detectives can gain information about Jenkins's circle of family and friends, possibly those speaking to her on Facebook before she was killed.
 
"That would be a wonderful place for investigators to generate leads relative to why would someone want to kill her," said Scott.
 
Jenkins did reveal a lot of information about herself on her last post, recalling a time where she could not afford a $99 class and saying she is making multi six figures now.  
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.