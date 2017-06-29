TMZ: Venus involved in crash in which a man died

A person has died after a collision in Palm Beach Gardens with a vehicle driven by tennis star Venus Williams, according to a police report which TMZ obtained.
It said a 78-year-old man died two weeks after the June 9 crash near Ballenisles Drive and Northlake Boulevard.
TMZ said police faulted Williams for the crash for violating the right of way of the other driver. TMZ identified the other driver as the victim's wife.
TMZ notes that there was no evidence Venus was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol or distracted by an electronic device.
When asked if the police report was available, Palm Beach Gardens police responding by saying the request had been received and was forwarded to the city clerk for processing.
However, Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation, but declined to give further details.