UPS driver tips off cops to man using stolen ID

A UPS driver called detectives when a man came up to him and asked for packages addressed to a person at 2308 Winding Creek Lane, according to a St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office Report.

The driver knew the person the man was asking about and knew the family had not lived at the home for several years, the report states.

Then, the driver contacted police who helped arrange a sting on June 28.

The UPS driver agreed to meet the man at the gas station at 4090 W Midway Rd, according to the report.

After the man asked for the packages, the UPS driver had the man sign for them and handed them over.

Once the man got into his vehicle, law enforcement from the Special Investigations Unit blocked him from leaving.

The man first showed deputies an ID with the person's name the packages were addressed to, the report states.

Deputies contacted that person who told them she recently had her personal identification stolen.

Deputies later determined the man’s real name is Eric Thomas.

Thomas is being charged with possessing a counterfeited driver’s license and fraud.

