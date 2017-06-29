Fisher's lawyer files motion in Harrouff case

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

date 2017-06-29

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

About one week after prosecutors filed dozens of Austin Harrouff's jailhouse calls, there has been yet another development in the case. It has to do with the third victim, the man who survived the brutal 2016 attack.

Harrouff is accused of ambushing and killing Martin County couple John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon. Deputies found him chewing the flesh of one of his victims.



However, the couple's neighbor Jeff Fisher was also seriously injured after he rushed over trying to help.



Fisher's attorney has filed a motion for a protective order. It’s related to his upcoming deposition in the case.



According to the motion, Jeff Fisher's father, Steve Fisher, has already been deposed.

It said all three of Harrouff's attorneys questioned him, often asking the same questions multiple times.



Fisher's attorney wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to Jeff.

In the motion, they ask the judge to only allow one attorney to question Jeff Fisher at his deposition. It points out Fisher has already been traumatized by the attack and that this type of questioning can be “harassing and oppressive.”



It’s likely that this motion will be set for a hearing in the near future.

The case is already set for a status check in July.