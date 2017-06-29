Family puts up 'Do not touch the mangoes' sign

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Story Video: Click here

It's the sweet treat that's hard to beat here in South Florida.

For many homeowners, however, thieves make them hard to hold on to.



You can call it a crime of "passion fruit" – but we’re actually talking about mangoes.



Josh Barnett says his family loves his 20-year-old tree.

The problem is - so does everyone else.

“People would jump out and start filling up baskets," he says.



For his family, that's an issue.



“They were loading every single one off, kinda stripping the tree bare,” Barnett says.



The solution came from his mom.



She made a colorful sign with a simple message – “DO NOT TOUCH THE MANGOES.”



“It's just meant to deter,” Barnett says. “She did the colors and drew it herself.”



With a PLEASE and THANK YOU thrown on the end, of course.



It shows common courtesy to thieves who aren't returning the favor.



“It's helped for the most part,” he says.



His hope is that the sign makes you think before you pick.



“It's not just fruit that we don't want,” Barnett says.



Remember, at the very least, all you have to do is ask.

“If you want a mango just knock on the door and maybe we'll give you one.”

Keep in mind - if you are caught taking mangoes off someone’s tree, you could be hit with a misdemeanor charge of stealing.