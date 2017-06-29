Man gets dream job at Roger Dean Stadium - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man gets dream job at Roger Dean Stadium

At first glance, you might think 24-year-old Keith Grieser doesn’t have a lot going for him.

Born with cerebral palsy, Grieser is unable to control his body and must use a wheel chair to get around.

But Grieser is working to battle the obstacles and determined to succeed.

First on his list: getting a job.

Keith went on countless interviews after graduating from Seminole Ridge High School, only to be turned away.

But recently, folks who run Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter stepped up to the plate.

“They hired him right away,” said Susan Scaperotto of Work Opportunities Unlimited. “We identified what would be a good job match for him based on his ability skills and interest.”

Since February, Greiser has not only been an employee, but a fixture to Roger Dean Stadium. Greeting guests and helping them navigate the stadium are all part of his important role.

“By him getting information to visitors ahead of time makes their process a lot smoother,” said Alex Inman, Assistant Manager of Roger Dean Stadium.

Bound to a wheelchair, Greiser is able to communicate with visitors through a pre-programmed audio system. When visitors approach him, he can guide them in the right direction with a quick tap on a screen.

Greiser says he has enjoyed every minute of his time at Roger Dean, and feels a sense of purpose.

“Having a job makes me feel like a regular person doing my part. it makes me feel like I belong,” said Greiser. "I love my job and the people I work with are great.”

"Roger Dean Stadium gave me a chance and that's all I've ever asked for,” added Greiser.

Work Opportunities Unlimited has been helping people with disabilities get jobs in South Florida for the past 35 years.
 

