Two people injured in West Palm Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two people injured in West Palm Beach shooting

Two people were rushed to a local hospital following a shooting in West Palm Beach Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. at 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue.

The extent of the victims' injuries or suspect (s) information is unknown at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

