Arrest made in beating death of homeless man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in beating death of homeless man

A homeless man accused of beating another homeless man to death has been arrested. 

Douglas Robert Evans is facing manslaughter charges after Stuart police say they found  51-year-old John Lawson dead at a homeless camp.

On Wednesday, police closed off the wooded area near the Lowes store on Federal Highway and Indian Street, as they investigated.

Evans in being held without bond.

