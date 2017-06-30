1 Dead, 1 hurt in West Palm double shooting

The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

One person died and another was hurt in a double shooting Thursday night in West Palm Beach.

At about 9 p.m., police received 911 calls of a shooting at 10th Street and North Tamarind Avenue.

When officers arrived, two adults were located suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was located in front of 1101 North Tamarind Avenue.

A second victim was located in the 1000 Block of 10th Street.

Both victims were transported to Saint Mary’s Medical Center.

One victim, identified as 42-year-old Albert Jones, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital

The second victim suffered non-life threatening injures and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach police Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675 or Detective Regina Wood at 561-822-1698.