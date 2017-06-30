1 Dead, 1 hurt in West Palm double shooting

-
Thursday, June 29 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:51:07 GMT
Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:35:45 GMT
So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-29 12:29:09 GMT
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.
Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:38:18 GMT
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.
Thursday, June 29 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:13:08 GMT
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
One person died and another was hurt in a double shooting Thursday night in West Palm Beach.
At about 9 p.m., police received 911 calls of a shooting at 10th Street and North Tamarind Avenue.
When officers arrived, two adults were located suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was located in front of 1101 North Tamarind Avenue.
A second victim was located in the 1000 Block of 10th Street.
Both victims were transported to Saint Mary’s Medical Center.
One victim, identified as 42-year-old Albert Jones, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital
The second victim suffered non-life threatening injures and is currently in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach police Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675 or Detective Regina Wood at 561-822-1698. Scripps Only Content 2017