Turnpike NB crash hampers traffic near Boynton

A crash on Florida's Turnpike northbound in southern Palm Beach County is causing major delays Friday morning.

The wreck occurred around 6 a.m. between the Boynton Beach Boulevard and Lake Worth Road exits.

 

As of 6:30 a.m., three lanes are blocked in the area.

Fire Rescue is at the scene and had to use foam on one car after an apparent fire.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

