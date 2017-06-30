Riviera Beach shooting victim identified

The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

'Good Samaritan' beaten up, shamed online for helping lost toddler find parents

Story Video: Click here

Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Thursday morning in Riviera Beach.

At about 2:45 a.m., Riviera Beach police said they responded to an alert from Shot Spotter technology of shots fired in the 1500 block of West Blue Heron Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Edward Harris, 43, lying in a parking lot.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.