PBSO deputy arrested on child porn charges

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of child pornography.

Deputy Adam W. Godbey is currently on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation, according to a PBSO spokesperson.

Jail records indicate he was booked Thursday at 5:51 p.m. The spokesperson said the investigation into Godbey began Wednesday.

Godbey was hired by PBSO on June 27, 2013.

Godbey was on a witness list in the federal trial accusing PBSO Sgt. Michael Custer of shooting Seth Adams. Godbey never testified, however.

Godbey was assigned to supervise the inside of the truck near where Seth Adams collapsed while the crime scene was processed by officials, according to court records.

The case ended in a mistrial.

Gobey was recognized by PBSO in a press release for rescuing a kitten from under a car in on May 1, 2015.