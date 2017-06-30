PBSO deputy arrested on child porn charges

-
Thursday, June 29 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:51:07 GMT
Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:35:45 GMT
So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-29 12:29:09 GMT
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.
Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:38:18 GMT
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.
Thursday, June 29 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:13:08 GMT
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
Story Video: Click here
A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of child pornography.
Deputy Adam W. Godbey is currently on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation, according to a PBSO spokesperson.
Jail records indicate he was booked Thursday at 5:51 p.m. The spokesperson said the investigation into Godbey began Wednesday.
Godbey was hired by PBSO on June 27, 2013.
Godbey was on a witness list in the federal trial accusing PBSO Sgt. Michael Custer of shooting Seth Adams. Godbey never testified, however.
Godbey was assigned to supervise the inside of the truck near where Seth Adams collapsed while the crime scene was processed by officials, according to court records.
The case ended in a mistrial.
Gobey was recognized by PBSO in a press release for rescuing a kitten from under a car in on May 1, 2015. Scripps Only Content 2017