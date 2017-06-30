Masked gunman shoots, kills 33-year-old woman

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a masked gunman shot and killed a woman overnight in suburban Lake Worth.

PBSO said the gunman knocked on the door and entered a home in the 4000 block of Plumbago Place just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Once inside the home, an altercation took place which resulted in the woman being shot. PBSO said the shooter fled in one of the family-owned vehicles, which was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital but she later died.

The motive for the shooting is unknown but is being investigated as a homicide.

"It's shocking and it's sad, said neighbor Michael Aitcheson.

Patrol cars and a crime scene unit were parked overnight on Plumbago Place and Spider Lily Lane, located off Lawrence Road across the street from Santaluces High School.

Thursday afternoon PBSO identified the victim as 33-year-old Makeva Jenkins.

Her Facebook page lists her as a business planner and consultant at The Prime Enterprise Group. She said in a post that she overcame being homeless to now making multi-six figures. Investigators don't believe that post was a factor in her death.

A man who identified himself as her husband said she leaves behind three children. Their ages are 12, 6 and 1.

Neighbors are now on edge as they wait for answers about why this happened.

"Devastating because you try to live in an area that's safe and you hear something like this and have to pray and hope that everything goes accordingly," said neighbor Michelin Simeon.