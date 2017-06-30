Pedestrian hit, killed near John Prince Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian hit, killed near John Prince Park

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Congress Avenue in suburban Lake Worth.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

PBSO said the victim, a homeless man, walked into traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim's name has not been released.

