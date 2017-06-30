St. Lucie Schools Twitter account compromised - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Schools Twitter account compromised

Story Video: Click here

The St. Lucie County School District said its Twitter account was compromised early Friday morning.

A photo of a lynching was published above an earlier tweet with the text which said: "After Heavy Consideration, Our District Has Decided To Ban All African Americans From Our School District. Thank you!"

On its Facebook page the district issued this statement:

The St. Lucie Public Schools' Twitter Account has been compromised by individuals not associated with or representing the organization in any manner.

The District is working earnestly to remove inappropriate postings and remedy this matter as quickly as possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.