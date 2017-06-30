2 Girls missing in Port St. Lucie

-
Thursday, June 29 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:51:07 GMT
Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:35:45 GMT
So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-29 12:29:09 GMT
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.
Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:38:18 GMT
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.
Thursday, June 29 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:13:08 GMT
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
Port St. Lucie police are trying to locate two missing girls.
12-year-old Deonna Parker and 14-year-old Jessica Flores ran away Thursday, police said.
Parker is 5’01" tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. She could be wearing a black T-Shirt and green shorts.Scripps Only Content 2017
Flores is 5'06" tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001, or Detective Chris Fulcher at (772) 873-6518.