2 Girls missing in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie police are trying to locate two missing girls.

12-year-old Deonna Parker and 14-year-old Jessica Flores ran away Thursday, police said.

Parker is 5’01" tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes. She could be wearing a black T-Shirt and green shorts.

Flores is 5'06" tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001, or Detective Chris Fulcher at (772) 873-6518.

