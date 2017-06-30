State won't seek death penalty for Boynton aunt

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office will not be seeking the death penalty for Adeline Edwards. Edwards was arrested on May 12 on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of her nephew, Kalobe Williams.

Edwards was scheduled to be in court on Friday but her public defender spoke on her behalf because she was not there.

A family member of Williams and Edwards said the mother is still having trouble coping.

“She has a lot of moments where she breaks down, of course, because of the situation,” said Laurenthia Shirley, sister-in-law to Williams' mother. “But overall she’s doing OK.”

Williams died on Christmas Eve 2016, about a week shy of his first birthday.

Palm Beach County Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Bell said Williams died on Dec. 23 of blunt force trauma to the head and concluded it was homicide.

Edwards is still in custody because a judge denied her bond on May 13.

“It’s a hard situation to deal with but on the most part we do have faith she will be coming home,” said Shirley.

Edwards is expected back in court for a status check in 90 days.