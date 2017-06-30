Woman dies in 3-vehicle Okeechobee Co. crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman dies in 3-vehicle Okeechobee Co. crash

One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rhonda Kay Warner, 58, of Okeechobee, was in a Volkswagen Passat heading north on U.S. 441 near County Road 15B when she crossed the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer, FHP said.

She struck one of the truck's wheels, veered off the road and struck a wood fence, an investigation revealed.

Part of the fence hit Warner's windshield and struck her as her car drove across a paved access road and into a home, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Right after the initial collision between the car and truck an Audi traveling behind the semi hit one of the Passat's tires, according to a trooper's report.

Warner died at the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, FHP said.

The other drivers were not hurt.

