Woman dies in 3-vehicle Okeechobee Co. crash

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rhonda Kay Warner, 58, of Okeechobee, was in a Volkswagen Passat heading north on U.S. 441 near County Road 15B when she crossed the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer, FHP said.

She struck one of the truck's wheels, veered off the road and struck a wood fence, an investigation revealed.

Part of the fence hit Warner's windshield and struck her as her car drove across a paved access road and into a home, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Right after the initial collision between the car and truck an Audi traveling behind the semi hit one of the Passat's tires, according to a trooper's report.

Warner died at the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, FHP said.

The other drivers were not hurt.