Boat registration fee bill hits books July 1

It's been nearly two years since two Tequesta teens, Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen, disappeared.

This prompted lawmakers to push for new boating safety legislation.

A new bill goes into effect July 1, which could reduce boating registration fees.

The bill, called the "Beacon Bill,"  further reduces registration fees for boats equipped with Emergency Position Indication Radio Beacons, also known as EPIRBs.

Michael Rosyneck is always thinking of Austin and Perry.

"What happened to those kids is very sad," says Rosyneck.

That's why he always has his EPIRB with him on his boat.

Other boaters are also becoming more aware of EPIRBs.

Lawmakers want to give an incentive for owning them. Starting Saturday, boat registration fees will be cheaper if you own the device.

"Anytime you can give people a break on cost they will take advantage of that," says Chuck Collins with the Marine Industries Association in Palm Beach County.

The hope is every boater will have the device, so more lives can be saved.

