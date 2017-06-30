Missing youngster found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing youngster found

UPDATE:

 

EARLIER:

A boy who turns 13 Saturday is missing in Palm Beach County.

Luis Ruiz was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

He was seen riding a dark brown BMX bike south on Kirk Road.

Ruiz is 4’08”, approximately 80 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants, the sheriff's office says. He is also required to take medicine. 

If you see him please call 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.  

