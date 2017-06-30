Prostitution stings conducted along Military Tr

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted two prostitution stings along Military Tr. targeting prostitutes and "johns."

Six women and 10 men were arrested during the operations.



On June 28, “Prostitution Operation” was conducted from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. near Military Tr. and Cresthaven Blvd.



An undercover deputy asked women if they were “working.” Once the woman went inside of the unmarked PBSO vehicle and agreed to a price for sex, PBSO deputies in marked vehicles would conduct a traffic stop and arrest the woman.



PBSO said the area was chosen because of an increase in complaints from the neighborhood about prostitution on the street.



On June 29, PBSO conducted a prostitution operation at the Marathon gas station at 3636 S. Military Tr.



Ten men were arrested there on charges of soliciting another to commit prostitution. The oldest of the men arrested was 81.



This operation was done to combat ongoing prostitution and drug problems in the area, PBSO said.