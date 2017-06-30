Neighborhood on edge after murder of a mother

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Anxious neighbors wait for answers about the murder of 33-year-old Makeva Jenkins. PBSO says she was an innocent victim.

"For whatever reason it happened, it happened. It’s unfortunate for the children," said Dan Nobili, a neighbor.

Investigators said a masked intruder shot and killed the mother of three during the early morning hours on Thursday.

We’re just worried we want to know what’s going on. What really happened," said Jesus Vazquez, a neighbor.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the community and they are now following up on leads while everyone waits for answers.

"Shocked and surprised this kind of thing happened in this community," said one neighbor.

There is no word yet on a motive or if there is a suspect in this case.

The victim's husband told WPTV Newschannel 5 that he and the kids are just trying to get through it right now.