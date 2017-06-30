Neighborhood on edge after murder of a mother - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Neighborhood on edge after murder of a mother

Anxious neighbors wait for answers about the murder of 33-year-old Makeva Jenkins. PBSO says she was an innocent victim.

"For whatever reason it happened, it happened. It’s unfortunate for the children," said Dan Nobili, a neighbor.

Investigators said a masked intruder shot and killed the mother of three during the early morning hours on Thursday.

We’re just worried we want to know what’s going on. What really happened," said Jesus Vazquez, a neighbor.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the community and they are now following up on leads while everyone waits for answers.

"Shocked and surprised this kind of thing happened in this community," said one neighbor.

There is no word yet on a motive or if there is a suspect in this case.

The victim's husband told WPTV Newschannel 5 that he and the kids are just trying to get through it right now. 

