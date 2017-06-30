Evan Cramer to face charges for a 3rd victim

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

Story Video: Click here

Former St. Lucie County deputies Evan Cramer is facing new charges once again.

Cramer was originally jailed back in January for sexual battery charges. He’s accused of negotiating sexual acts in exchange for not taking a woman jail.



St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara held this news conference to announce Cramer’s arrest and said he feared there may be more victims.



“From the comments Cramer made to the victim, we feel it was possible that this is not his first time,” said Mascara at that January news conference.



Prosecutors later identified a second victim, and now they've identified a third.

According to a new charging document filed Thursday by the state, this third victim came forward about an incident that took place in December 2016.



All of this comes just days after NewsChannel 5 discovered Cramer also faces battery charges for beating up another inmate. The fight was captured on jailhouse surveillance video.

Cramers attorney’s told NewsChannel 5 this fight should never have happened.



I’m deeply troubled that the sheriff’s office would not have had Evan Cramer segregated,” said Cramer’s attorney Joshua Deckard. “Had the sheriff’s office done their job properly, these new charges would not have come to play.”

