Crews respond to boat fire off Bathtub Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews respond to boat fire off Bathtub Beach

Martin County Fire Rescue along with the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire off Bathtub Beach Friday afternoon. 

Officials said the incident happened at 5:40 p.m.

Two people abandoned the 42-feet sports vessel and were picked up by good Samaritans. 

Martin County Fire Rescue boats also responded to the scene.

Martin County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.