Railroad crossing gates temporarily inactive - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Railroad crossing gates temporarily inactive

The City of West Palm Beach has issued an advisory stating that All Aboard Florida/Florida East Coast Railway gates are currently not operational in downtown West Palm Beach between Okeechobee Boulevard and 15th Street. 

Crews are working to restore the gates. Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are managing all affected crossings for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicular access. 

All Aboard Florida reports that the gates are expected to be operational by Monday. This is part of the upgrade to the rail infrastructure for the Brightline.

Brightline has issued the following statement: 

“Safety is Brightline’s top priority. As part of our infrastructure program, we are upgrading the signal system throughout the corridor. While the signal system is being upgraded, Brightline has hired off-duty officers and crews to flag the crossings 24/7 until the work is completed.”

