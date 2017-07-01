Fire extinguished at auto body shop in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire extinguished at auto body shop in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Crews extinguished a fire at an auto body shop in West Palm Beach Saturday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Donna Road at 8:03 a.m.

First arriving crews found light smoke coming from the auto body shop and immediately started a fire attack.

A fire investigator is responding to the location. No injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue says the business was closed when the fire occurred.

