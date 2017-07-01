Motorcyclist dies in Vero Beach crash on Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in Vero Beach crash on Friday

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A Vero Beach man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Bruce Kenneth Schmaling was driving his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Aviation Boulevard when a 2001 Honda Accord turned in front of him.

Schmaling was ejected from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP.

Emergency crews transported him to Lawnwood Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m.

FHP says charges are pending against the driver of the Honda Accord.

