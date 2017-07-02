Insurers: Homes must fall down to be covered

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Connecticut residents whose home foundations are crumbling are facing a perplexing problem with their insurance policies: The damage won't be covered unless their homes collapse.

More than two dozen insurance companies being sued in federal court by 40 homeowners recently filed court documents that say the plaintiffs are only covered if their houses fall down.

The homeowners' lawyer, Ryan Barry, argues that a 1987 state Supreme Court ruling said collapse can also mean impairment in structural integrity. He said insurance companies later changed the meaning of collapse, but didn't properly notify homeowners, which the insurers deny.

State officials say 30,000 or more homes in central and northeastern Connecticut could be affected by the problem, which has been linked to a mineral in the concrete that causes cracking and crumbling.