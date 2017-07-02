1 Dead in Palm Beach Gardens apartment fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead in Palm Beach Gardens apartment fire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Firefighters recovered one body after extinguishing an apartment fire in Palm Beach Gardens Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Randolph Way inside The Fountain Apartments at 8:20 a.m.

Crews encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.

During a search of the apartment, firefighters found the body of one victim. They did not say if the victim was male or female.

The fire was contained to just this one apartment.

Officials say there will be a criminal investigation and an investigation by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

