1 Dead in Palm Beach Gardens apartment fire

Thursday, June 29 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:51:07 GMT
Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.
Thursday, June 29 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:35:45 GMT
So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 AM EDT2017-06-29 12:29:09 GMT
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.
Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:38:18 GMT
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.
Thursday, June 29 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:13:08 GMT
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Firefighters recovered one body after extinguishing an apartment fire in Palm Beach Gardens Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Randolph Way inside The Fountain Apartments at 8:20 a.m.
Crews encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.
During a search of the apartment, firefighters found the body of one victim. They did not say if the victim was male or female.
The fire was contained to just this one apartment.
The fire was contained to just this one apartment.

Officials say there will be a criminal investigation and an investigation by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.