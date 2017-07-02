1 Dead in Palm Beach Gardens apartment fire

A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.

Preschool crush leads to marriage almost 20 years later

The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.

So far, three people have been burned in connection with this product.

Police said the man was just trying to do the right thing, but the family isn't buying it.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Firefighters recovered one body after extinguishing an apartment fire in Palm Beach Gardens Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Randolph Way inside The Fountain Apartments at 8:20 a.m.

Crews encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.

During a search of the apartment, firefighters found the body of one victim. They did not say if the victim was male or female.

The fire was contained to just this one apartment.

Officials say there will be a criminal investigation and an investigation by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.